EA College Football 26 Predicts G5 Conference Titles, College Football Playoff Spots
2025’s College football this season will be a great one. With many storylines, expectations to fill, and trophies to win, every team is striving to reach their goals next season.
With EA Sports’ new college football video game released, fans are able to control their favorite team, win as a player, and everything in between. At G5 Football Daily, we simulated the 2025 season in Dynasty Mode to figure out who the best teams in the Group of Five will be next season. Here's what we found:
AAC
The American conference was won by UTSA, who upset Tulane in the Championship game 22-12. Both teams finished the season ranked in the top 25, with the Green Wave at 17 and the Roadrunners at 20. North Texas, Memphis and Navy all finished over .500, but none were as good as UTSA and Tulane, who both won 11 games. Surprisingly, Army finished at the bottom of the conference, winning just two games.
CUSA
The Conference USA was not as interesting. Jacksonville State won the conference once again, taking down Sam Houston in the championship game. Liberty, who is the preseason favorite, finished just 6-7. New FBS programs Missouri State and Delaware had very differing seasons, where the Bears went 7-6 while the Blue Hens finished just 2-10.
MAC
Central Michigan took down Miami (OH) in the MAC Championship in a 30-27 thriller. Toledo, Ohio, and Buffalo all had good seasons, going 7-6 or better. Once again, Kent State fell to the bottom, going just 1-11 with a win over 3-9 Bowling Green. UMass finished 4-8 in their first season in the MAC.
Mountain West
There was no more chaos than what happened in the Mountain West. Like expected, Boise State won the championship over San Diego State, but they went just 11-3 with a loss to Nevada, who is projected to struggle this season. The Wolfpack went 5-3 in conference play, tied with Air Force, San Diego State, and Hawaii. Projected top teams Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV, and Colorado State all went 4-8, somehow.
Sun Belt
Finally, the Sun Belt was perhaps the top conference. Southern Miss and Georgia State both went undefeated in conference play, and the Panthers came back from a 21-9 deficit to win the Sun Belt Championship 25-24. Louisiana Lafayette, Troy, James Madison, Texas State, and Old Dominion all made bowl games, all going 7-6 or better. UL Monroe and South Alabama both went 1-11, struggling to compete in the conference.
College Football Playoff
UTSA became the group of five representative in the College Football Playoff. However in the first round, they lost to Indiana 49-21.
The most notable G5 accomplishment had to be the Heisman trophy. Despite stars all across the country, Southern Miss’s Braylon Braxton won the trophy, after getting 4,749 yards, 38 touchdowns, and just four interceptions while leading his team to a Sun Belt Championship Game berth. Clearly, EA expects Braxton's transfer from Marshall to work out well.
Four G5 teams made the final AP Poll: #17 Tulane, #19 UTSA, #23 Southern Miss, and #25 Georgia State.
Surprises like Southern Miss' simiulated success is exactly what makes college football great though. Next season, many teams will be competing to win games, and hopefully can meet, if not exceed expectations brought by what many are seeing in the popular video game.