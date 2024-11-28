Every G5 Finalist for the 2024 Broyles Award
22 coordinators and position coaches were announced this week as finalists for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in FBS college football. All 22 of those names are listed below.
A selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner. Those selections will occur over the next several weeks.
ARMY – Nate Woody, Defensive Coordinator
BOISE STATE – Dirk Koetter, Offensive Coordinator
BOWLING GREEN – Alex Bayer, Special Teams Coordinator/TE
EAST CAROLINA – John David Baker, Offensive Coordinator/QB
GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Turner West, Special Teams
JAMES MADISON – Lyle Hemphill, Defensive Coordinator/DB
MARSHALL – Seth Doege, Offensive Coordinator
MEMPHIS – Charles Clark, Assist. Head Coach/DB
NAVAL ACADEMY – Drew Cronic, Offensive Coordinator
NEVADA – Matt Lubick, Offensive Coordinator
NEW MEXICO – Jason Beck, Offensive Coordinator/QB
NORTH TEXAS – Jordan Davis, Offensive Coordinator/WR
OLD DOMINION – Kevin Smith, Special Teams/OLB
RICE – Brian Smith, Defensive Coordinator
SAN DIEGO STATE – Zac Barton, Assoc. Head Coach/ST
SAN JOSE STATE – Derrick Odum, Assoc. Head Coach/DC
TEXAS STATE – Mack Leftwich, Offensive Coordinator
TULANE – Joe Craddock, Offensive Coordinator/QB
UCONN – Gordon Sammis, Offensive Coordinator/OL
ULM – Earnest Hill, Defensive Coordinator
UNLV – James Shibest, Special Teams
WESTERN KENTUCKY – Tyson Summers, Defensive Coordinator
