G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Finalist for the 2024 Broyles Award

Joe Londergan

Oct 15, 2022; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights defensive coordinator Nate Woody coaches his players before a game against the Colgate Raiders at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2022; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights defensive coordinator Nate Woody coaches his players before a game against the Colgate Raiders at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images
In this story:

22 coordinators and position coaches were announced this week as finalists for the Broyles Award, presented annually to the top assistant coach in FBS college football. All 22 of those names are listed below.

A selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner. Those selections will occur over the next several weeks.

ARMY – Nate Woody, Defensive Coordinator

BOISE STATE – Dirk Koetter, Offensive Coordinator

BOWLING GREEN – Alex Bayer, Special Teams Coordinator/TE

EAST CAROLINA – John David Baker, Offensive Coordinator/QB

GEORGIA SOUTHERN – Turner West, Special Teams

JAMES MADISON – Lyle Hemphill, Defensive Coordinator/DB

MARSHALL – Seth Doege, Offensive Coordinator

MEMPHIS – Charles Clark, Assist. Head Coach/DB

NAVAL ACADEMY – Drew Cronic, Offensive Coordinator

NEVADA – Matt Lubick, Offensive Coordinator

NEW MEXICO – Jason Beck, Offensive Coordinator/QB

NORTH TEXAS – Jordan Davis, Offensive Coordinator/WR

OLD DOMINION – Kevin Smith, Special Teams/OLB

RICE – Brian Smith, Defensive Coordinator

SAN DIEGO STATE – Zac Barton, Assoc. Head Coach/ST

SAN JOSE STATE – Derrick Odum, Assoc. Head Coach/DC

TEXAS STATE – Mack Leftwich, Offensive Coordinator

TULANE – Joe Craddock, Offensive Coordinator/QB

UCONN – Gordon Sammis, Offensive Coordinator/OL

ULM – Earnest Hill, Defensive Coordinator

UNLV – James Shibest, Special Teams

WESTERN KENTUCKY – Tyson Summers, Defensive Coordinator

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

Nothing Is Out Of Reach For San Jose State Receiver Nick Nash

COACHES POLL: Boise State, Tulane, UNLV, & Memphis Rise, While Army Drop To #22

Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 14

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/AAC