Every G5 Name on the Lombardi Award Watch List 2024
This week, the Lombardi Award™ Committee released the award's 2024 Preseason Watchlist, featuring 90 of the nation's top linemen and linebackers.
23 names from the Group of Five were included in that list. Each of those names are listed below.
Leo Lowin - LB - Army
Colin Ramos - LB - Navy
Brant Banks - OG - Rice
Patrick Jenkins - DT - Tulane
Desmond Little - DE - UAB
Clay Webb - OG - Jacksonville State
Jay Hardy - DT - Liberty
Shiyazh Pete - OT - New Mexico State
Maurice Westmoreland - DE - UTEP
Hosea Wheeler - DT - Western Kentucky
CJ Nunnally IV - DE - Akron
Alex Wollschlaeger - OT - Bowling Green
Reid Holskey - OT - Miami (OH)
Matt Salopek - LB - Miami (OH)
Jacob Gideon - C - Western Michigan
Mose Vavao - C - Fresno State
Tiger Shanks - OT - UNLV
Nate Johnson - LB - Appalachian State
Makilan Thomas - OT - Arkansas State
Isaac Walker - DT - Georgia Southern
Jason Henderson - LB - Old Dominion
Ben Bell - DE - Texas State
Daniel King - OG - Troy
The Lombardi Award™ was established in 1970 in memory of coach Vince Lombardi. It is presented to "outstanding linemen who best epitomize their values of leadership, courage, performance, and discipline on and off the field. Furthermore, the watchlist includes players who consistently show the values of strength, agility, and football acumen in their respective positions."
The winner of the award is expected to be chosen in early December.