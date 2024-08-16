G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Name on the Lombardi Award Watch List 2024

Joe Londergan

Sep 9, 2023; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights linebacker Leo Lowin (31) during the first half against the Delaware State Hornets at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 9, 2023; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights linebacker Leo Lowin (31) during the first half against the Delaware State Hornets at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports / Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This week, the Lombardi Award™ Committee released the award's 2024 Preseason Watchlist, featuring 90 of the nation's top linemen and linebackers.

23 names from the Group of Five were included in that list. Each of those names are listed below.

Leo Lowin - LB - Army

Colin Ramos - LB - Navy

Brant Banks - OG - Rice

Patrick Jenkins - DT - Tulane

Desmond Little - DE - UAB

Clay Webb - OG - Jacksonville State

Jay Hardy - DT - Liberty

Shiyazh Pete - OT - New Mexico State

Maurice Westmoreland - DE - UTEP

Hosea Wheeler - DT - Western Kentucky

CJ Nunnally IV - DE - Akron

Alex Wollschlaeger - OT - Bowling Green

Reid Holskey - OT - Miami (OH)

Matt Salopek - LB - Miami (OH)

Jacob Gideon - C - Western Michigan

Mose Vavao - C - Fresno State

Tiger Shanks - OT - UNLV

Nate Johnson - LB - Appalachian State

Makilan Thomas - OT - Arkansas State

Isaac Walker - DT - Georgia Southern

Jason Henderson - LB - Old Dominion

Ben Bell - DE - Texas State

Daniel King - OG - Troy

The Lombardi Award™ was established in 1970 in memory of coach Vince Lombardi. It is presented to "outstanding linemen who best epitomize their values of leadership, courage, performance, and discipline on and off the field. Furthermore, the watchlist includes players who consistently show the values of strength, agility, and football acumen in their respective positions."

The winner of the award is expected to be chosen in early December.

Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

