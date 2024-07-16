Every Signee in Army Football's 2024 Recruiting Class
73 new players from 28 states have reported to West Point to officially begin their time as members of the Army football program. Each joins from the high school ranks with some having played their final year at the USMA prep school. The name of each signee is below.
Service academies typically bring in exceptionally large recruiting classes for a variety of reasons, but many do not dress every game for the varsity team.
"This is a talented group of athletes who are outstanding students and young leaders that are committed to serving our nation as Army officers," head coach Jeff Monken said. "Our coaching staff did an exceptional job recruiting young men of high character from across the nation."
Army's new season begins on Friday, August 30 against Lehigh.
Bradyn Anderson - WR - Edina, Minn. / Edina
Xavier Archawski - OL - Ardmore, Pa. / Lower Merion
Pookie Arterberry - SB - Klein,Texas / Klein
Grayson Baker - TE - Worcester, Mass. / Wachusett Regional
AJ Barbat - ILB - Franklin, Tenn. / Brentwood Academy
Briggs Bartosh - SB - Riverside, Mo. / Park Hill South
Tex Brannan - TE - South Arlington, Va. / Gonzaga College High
Ben Britton - DL - Mount Pleasant, S.C. / Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Ty Brown-Stauffer - RB - Danville, Pa. / Danville Area
Nick Buchys - DL - Langhorne, Pa. / Neshaminy
Everett Champlin - OL - Spring, Texas / The Woodlands
Sean Donovan - DL - Danbury, Conn. / The Hotchkiss School
Ryan Dunfee - OLB - Claremont, Calif. / Claremont
Dom Esposito - WR - Queen Creek, Ariz. / Higley
Matthew Faulk - P - Mill Creek, Wash. / Archbishop Murphy
Brennan Fisher - RB - Perkasie, Pa. / Pennridge
Matt Gemma - DL - Flemington N.J. / Delbarton
Ben Gibbs - SB - Maiden, N.C. / Maiden
Carlos Griffin - S - Phoenix, Ariz. / Saguaro
Andrew Hardwick - OL - Danville, Ky. / Boyle County
Braeden Helmkamp - OL - Washington, Pa. / Trinity
Josh Horton - WR - Marietta, Ga. / Osborne
Bryson Hosea - K - Roswell, Ga. / Blessed Trinity Catholic
Rob Houston - CB - Cincinnati, Ohio / St. Xavier
Jake Hulstein - K -Cedar Falls, Iowa / Cedar Falls
Chuck Johnson - OL - Fort Worth, Texas / All Saints Episcopal
Joseph Johnson - OL - Snohomish, Wash. / Glacier Peak
Aiden Jones - DL - Florence, Ky. / Covington Catholic
Dawson Jones - K - Waxhaw, N.C. / Marvin Ridge
Jack Kayser - SB - Austin, Texas / Westlake
Tyler Klambara - OL - Springfield, Pa. / Springfield
Tim Kloska - RB - Grand Rapids Mich. / West Catholic
Luke Knight - QB - Wesley Chapel, Fla. / Wiregrass Rach
Chace Knox - WR - Wilmington, Del. / The Haverford School
Landon Laskey - TE - Edinboro Pa. / General McLane
Peyton Ledford - DL - Frankfort, Ky. / Franklin County
Josh Manecke - OL - Downers Grove, Ill. / Downers Grove South
CJ Martin - NB - Ironton, Ohio / Ironton
Liam McKenna - DL -Cincinnati, Ohio / Elder
Josh Modupe - OLB - Fernandina Beach, Fla. / Fernandina Beach
Caleb Moran - ILB - Milton, Ga. / Milton
Devan Moss - CB - Birmingham, Ala. / Oak Mountain
Nolan Munroe - WR - Orlando, Fla. / Bishop Moore
Randall Nauden - RB - Olympia Fields, Ill. / Brother Rice
Cael Newton - OLB - Punta Gorda, Fla. / Charlotte
Mack O'Halloran - TE - Downers Grove, Ill. / Downers Grove South
Daniel Ogordi - S - Laurel, Md. / Atholton
Sam Oppenheimer - ILB - Johns Creek Ga. / Johns Creek
Larry Pickett Jr. - S - Raleigh, N.C. / Enloe
Noah Prior - TE - Bishop, Ga. / Athens Academy
James Rothstein - TE - Pleasanton Calif. / Amador Valley
Campbell Sager - OLB - Portland, Ore. / Westview
Cole Searight - NB - Waxhaw, N.C. / Marvin Ridge
Aiden Self - RB - Spring, Texas / The Woodlands
Wes Shaw - OL - Tampa, Fla. / Jesuit
Javon Smith - DL - Kansas City Mo. / Liberty North
Ryan Snipes - LS - Roswell, Ga. / Blessed Trinity Catholic
Max Stober - TE - Redondo Beach, Calif. / St. John Bosco
Luke Sutphen - ILB - Bordentown, N.J. / The Hun School of Princeton
Nollenn Tabaska - OL - Milwaukee, Wis. / Brookfield East
Ish Taylor - CB - Dallas, Texas / Frisco
Trey Tremba - RB - Slatington, Pa. / Parkland
Nehemiah Vann - QB - Lecanto, Fla. / Seven Rivers Christian
Ryan Vanscoy - TE - Lake Worth, Fla. / American Heritage School
Khaled Waliagha - ILB - Angie, La. / Franklinton High
Jayden Walker - RB - McKinney, Texas / McKinney North
Elijah Walton - ILB - San Antonio, Texas / Harlan
Ethan Washington - QB - Suwanee, Ga. / North Gwinnett
Sam Waters - OL - Boerne, Texas / Boerne
Caleb Williams - S - Canton, Mich. / Canton
Russ Woodward - DL - Evergreen Colo. / Evergreen
Bill Young - RB - Lake Worth, Fla. / Saint Andrews School
Sam Zagame - ILB - Clermont Fla. / Foundation Academy