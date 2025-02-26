Ex-North Texas Head Coach Seth Littrell Lands New Role in SEC
On3 and ESPN are both reporting that former North Texas Mean Green head coach and Oklahoma offensive coordinator Seth Littrell will join the Tennessee Volunteers as an analyst under head coach Josh Heupel.
Littrell spent 2023 and 2024 on staff at Oklahoma, the latter of those years as the offensive coordinator before being fired in October.
Littrell and Heupel were also teammates and co-captains of the 2000 Oklahoma national championship team.
The Oklahoma native and former Sooner running back spent the prior seven seasons as the head coach at North Texas, where he went 44-44 overall and reached the Conference USA championship game twice. He posted two nine-win seasons for the Mean Green in that span.
After losing the 2022 CUSA championship game, North Texas fired Littrell in December, replacing him with Eric Morris soon after. Morris is currently 11-14 after two seasons in Denton.