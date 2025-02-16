Ex-Temple Head Coach Stan Drayton Announced As Penn State Running Backs Coach
Just under three months after being fired as head coach of the Temple Owls, Stan Drayton has been officially announced as Penn State's newest running backs coach.
“I am excited and honored to be joining this elite organization led by Coach Franklin,” Drayton said in a statement released by Penn State. “I have so much respect for the culture and program he has built here. Penn State has a rich running back tradition and a very talented running back room now. I am thrilled for this opportunity and am looking forward to getting to work.”
Accepting a role as a running backs coach on a Power Conference staff is a return to something Drayton has found a high degree of success in. Drayton has been a running backs coach on two FBS national championship squads, both under Urban Meyer (Florida in 2007 and Ohio State in 2014).
Drayton also spent five seasons on staff at Texas as assistant head coach, running backs coach, and running game coordinator.
He has played a hand in the development of several high-profile running backs throughout his time in college and professional football, including Brian Westbrook, Bijan Robinson, Ezekiel Elliott, Matt Forte, Jordan Howard, Carlos Hyde, and Ka'Deem Carey.
Drayton compiled a record of 9-25 at Temple as a head coach from 2022 to 2024.
