Former Florida Atlantic WR/TE John Mitchell Set To Appear on The Bachelorette

Joe Londergan

Nov 5, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver John Mitchell (85) makes a reception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Rice Owls at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
When their football careers are over, sometimes former college players struggle to find other options. Former Florida Atlantic standout John Mitchell definitely does not have that problem.

Mitchell is set to appear as a contestant on ABC's hit dating/reality show The Bachelorette this summer.

Mitchell appeared in 45 games over five seasons for the Owls, including a 2020 season where he sat out due to injury. He caught 69 passes for 873 yards with 10 touchdowns. The 6'4" Tallahassee native averaged 12.7 yards per catch as a wide receiver and tight end.

After completing his college football career in 2021, Mitchell earned a master’s degree in biomedical sciences and is now in med school pursuing a career as a surgeon, per The Palm Beach Post.

The Bachelorette's latest season premiers Monday, July 8 at 8 PM ET on ABC.

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

