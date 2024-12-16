Frisco Bowl - #25 Memphis vs. West Virginia: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
After reaching the ten-win mark for the second consecutive year, the Memphis Tigers cracked the College Football Playoff Rankings at #25 heading into the bowl season. Ryan Silverfield's Tigers head to the Lone Star State this week to face a middling Big 12 opponent in the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Here's everything you need to know about the Frisco Bowl matchup.
#25 Memphis Tigers (10-2, 6-2 AAC) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (6-6, 5-4 Big 12)
Date: Tuesday, December 17
Time: 9 PM ET // 8:00 PM CT
Location: Toyota Stadium - Frisco, TX
TV: ESPN
Betting Line: Memphis -4.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Seth Henigan's Final Game With The Tigers
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan's illustrious time with the Tigers will come to an end following the conclusion of the Frisco Bowl.
In four years with Memphis, Henigan has thrown for 13,972 yards and 102 touchdowns on 1,129 completions. If he throws two touchdowns in the bowl game, he will tie the AAC record for career touchdown passes. Henigan already broke the AAC record for career passing yardage earlier this year.
Memphis' Bowl Game Win Streak
Memphis have yet to lose a bowl game under head coach Ryan Silverfield. The program has reached postseason eligibility every year since 2014.
The Tigers have won each of their last three appearances in bowl games dating back to 2020. That season, Memphis took down Florida Atlantic in the 2020 Fenway Bowl. Then in 2021, Memphis qualified accepted an invitation to the Hawaii Bowl, but the game was eventually cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers bounced back with wins in the 2022 First Responder Bowl and the 2023 Liberty Bowl.
Changes at West Virginia
Following a 6-6 record in the regular season, West Virginia parted ways with head coach Neal Brown. Offensive coordinator Chad Scott will be the Mountaineers' head coach in the interim. However, WVU will reunite with Rich Rodriguez for 2025 and beyond, after Rodriguez led Jacksonville State to back-to-back nine-win seasons in their first two years as an FBS program. Rodriguez previously went 60-26 in seven seasons as the WVU head coach from 2001 to 2007.
