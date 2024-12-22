Independence Bowl - Louisiana Tech vs. Army: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
After a depleted Marshall team opted out of the Independence bowl, a 5-7 Louisiana Tech team will be headed to Shreveport to take on #19 Army.
The Black Knights suffered their second loss of the season in the Army-Navy game, but the AAC champions will still look to notch their 12th win of the season. 12 wins would be Army's highest win total in the program's long and storied history.
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (5-7, 4-4 Conference USA) vs. Army Black Knights (11-2, 8-0 American Athletic Conference)
Date: Saturday, December 28
Time: 9:15 PM ET // 8:15 PM CT
Location: Independence Stadium - Shreveport, Louisiana
TV: ESPN
Betting Line: Army -16.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Two Stout Defenses Going At It
Despite a 5-7 record, Louisiana Tech has the top defense in Conference USA, surrendering 301.9 yards per game. Army is at the top of their own conference in that category, allowing 304.1 yards per game.
Bulldogs linebacker Zach Zimos leads the team with 74 total tackles (24 solo/50 assisted), six tackles for loss and one sack. For the Black Knights, inside linebacker Andon Thomas has 95 total tackles (46 solo/49 assisted), 3.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Both of these teams' specialties have been stopping the run. The Bulldogs have the best rush defense in Conference USA and are ranked 29th in the country in that category. As for Army, they surrendered 116.8 rushing yards per game, ranking third in the American, but 25th in the country.
The Rise Of Evan Bullock
Louisiana Tech began the season with redshirt junior Jack Turner as the starting quarterback, but after he suffered an injury, head coach Sonny Cumbie went with redshirt freshman Evan Bullock. Through 11 games, Bullock completed 183 passes for 1,935 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He led Conference USA in completion percentage.
Thanks to Bullock, the Bulldogs have the #4 passing offense in Conference USA, averaging 228.0 passing yards per game. Just ahead of the Bulldogs were FIU, Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky.
Bryson Daily Continues To Shine
At one point, many considered Bryson Daily as someone who could be a Heisman contender. He finished the regular season rushing for 1,532 yards, which is at the top of the AAC and seventh-most in the country. Army has the sixth best rushing offense in the country, averaging 298.9 rushing yards per game.
Through the air, the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year completed 52 passes for 942 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions.
Big Loss In The Portal
As expected, both teams lost players in the transfer portal over the last several weeks. For the Bulldogs, quarterback Jack Turner entered the transfer portal. 16 total players entered the portal for Louisiana Tech.
Army lost running back Kanye Udoh who finished the season rushing for 1,117 yards, 10 touchdowns and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. He finished fourth amongst the American in rushing yards. Only three players have entered the portal for the Black Knights.
