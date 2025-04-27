Memphis Corner Kobee Minor Drafted By New England Patriots with "Mr. Irrelevant" Pick
Memphis cornerback Kobee Minor was selected by the New England Patriots with the final and 257th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday.
That earned Minor the title of "Mr. Irrelevant" which is traditionally given to the final player selected in each NFL Draft.
Minor began his college career at Texas Tech in 2020, where spent three seasons and appeared in 23 games, making a total of 13 tackles and broke up two passes. He then transferred to Indiana in 2023, where he appeared in 11 games and made 29 tackles with four pass breakups.
For his final college season, Minor transferred to Memphis, where he appeared in 11 games with 38 tackles and seven for a loss. Minor also made two sacks with six pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The Tigers went 11-2 in 2024, finishing as the No. 25 team in the College Football Playoff rankings. He was listed on Memphis' 2024 roster as six feet tall and 190 pounds.
Memphis has now had a player selected in each of the last seven NFL Drafts.