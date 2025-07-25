Memphis Football Player Allegedly Shared Playbook With UTSA Before 2024 Upset Loss
After facing allegations of having an improper advantage in last season's victory over Memphis, alleged direct messages between former Tigers defensive back Tahj Ra-El and UTSA quarterback Owen McCown have surfaced online.
As first reported by TigerSportsReport of On3, sources alleged the former Memphis defensive back leaked part of the week’s defensive gameplan prior to the two teams’ meeting on November 2, a game the Roadrunners won 44-36.
The screenshots published by On3, shows Ra-El sending messages to McCown, detailing the Tigers’ defensive signals and Ra-El is outlining which coverages the team planned on deploying.
Ra-El also notes in the exchange where the Roadrunners’ quarterback should target Memphis’ defense, specifically calling out an injury to Tigers safety Kourtlan Marsh.
“No reroutes on the slot, the field (side) safety is the weakest link in the defense,” Ra-El says in the alleged exchange.
“His hamstring hurting but he running out of eligibility, so when you play him, he’s number 0.”
McCown threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, which saw UTSA knock off then top-25 ranked Memphis.
After beginning his career with Old Dominion where he recorded 84 tackles with six tackles for loss and one interception in 2023, Ra-El transferred to Memphis, where he appeared in four contests and recorded 19 tackles.
Ra-El entered the portal and transferred to Purdue this offseason. Since the screenshots have been made public, a spokesperson from Purdue released a statement to On3's Tom Dienhart on the matter, noting "Our coaching staff sees the scenario as being mischaracterized and does not have any concerns moving forward."