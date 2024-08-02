Memphis Football: Why 2024 is the Year of the Tiger in the AAC
The lunar calendar says 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. *pause for gleeful UAB cheers*
However, the American Athletic Conference calendar went a little less mythical as media members boldly declared it the year of the Tiger.
The Tigers are also among the favorites to reach the College Football Playoff as the G5 representative, but it will likely take a conference title, and possibly more.
“I hate saying that it means more,” expressed Memphis offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. “But I also hate when people come to me and say ‘hey expectations are really high this year’ because as far as we are concerned as coaches, the expectations this year are the same as they were last year.”
Except, last year, the conference championship continued to elude head coach Ryan Silverfield, now entering his fifth year with the team. 31 wins, three of the 10-straight bowl appearances (Memphis is one of only nine programs with this streak) and the fourth double-digit win season in school history - no one is saying Silverfield hasn’t been putting in work during his time, but winning the league is a major priority.
So, why this year? What is so special about this Memphis team at this moment in time?
“The reason is because everybody came back, including us coaches,” explained Cramsey. “Every coach and a lot of the staff had an opportunity to go to a higher level to coach and we all decided to stay. Silverfield decided to stay, Seth (Henigan) decided to stay, Roc (Taylor) decided to stay - so to me it's the stability. Talent doesn’t win it for you. I think the fact that we’re seniors, the fact that culture is right, the fact that the kids that we want in the program are here and the kids that want to be in the program are here - that’s what wins championships.”
The experience starts under center with Seth Henigan, or ‘Himigan” as former Tulane quarterback and current Green Bay Packer Michael Pratt fondly calls him. The Denton, Texas native is the youngest fourth-year starting quarterback in the country and the only active QB to be a fourth-year starter all at one school. He finished last season ranked fourth in the NCAA in passing yards (3,883) and fifth in passing touchdowns (32) and is part of an offense that has scored 20+ points in 26-straight games - the longest active streak in FBS.
However, arguably the biggest growth in Henigan’s game can’t be measured on the stat sheet.
“I think what has changed the most for Seth is his leadership ability,” shared Cramsey. “I also believe this - you can’t fake leadership. He’s not a scream across the field, yell at you kind of guy like you see in Peyton Manning videos. That’s not him. But he is now more confident in his ability to walk over to kids and have a pretty stern conversation with them, if need be, or just go over and communicate with them. Right now, for what Seth has done in his career and for how well he knows me and knows the offense, kids listen to him when he speaks, there’s no clap back.”
Henigan will be playing behind a completely revamped offensive line and throwing to a deep, lights out receiving corps led by Taylor, who racked up a team-high with 69 catches and 1,083 yards last season, Demeer Blankumsee, who led the team with seven touchdowns and third-down stud Koby Drake.
Memphis experienced growth defensively as well, promoting Jordon Hankins to defensive coordinator after he helped the Tigers defeat Iowa State 36-26 in the Autozone Liberty Bowl, making both school and bowl game history by holding the Cyclones to zero rushing yards. Hankins echoed Cramsey’s sentiment that seniority rules.
“There’s a lot of things experience teaches that we can’t,” Hankins told G5 Football Daily. “Chandler Martin coming back at linebacker again with a year under his belt in this conference, guys like Cormontae Hamilton, William Whitlow, Greg Rubin - those guys on defense that have played snaps not just for one season but multiple seasons and been a part of this program and what collectively we believe in.”
That’s 97 games played, 358 tackles and 18 sacks worth of experience between the four players Hankins mentioned.
So really, the only thing the Tigers have working against them is their schedule.
“The strange thing I’ve learned about the American since I’ve been here is that it’s a pretty even conference,” admitted Cramsey. “There’s teams that you guys in the media predict we should roll on but when you look at the film, they’re not bad players. So when I look at the schedule and see we have to play UTSA, Tulane and South Florida all on the road - yeah it’s a good, challenging, tough schedule.”
The difficult road schedule will definitely be a challenge for the Tigers, who thrive in their natural habitat - they are tied for fourth-most home wins (56) since 2014. But ghosts of road games past will serve as a reminder of unfinished business the Tigers want to remedy in 2024.
“Sometimes you have to mess it up to get good at it and that’s the advantage of having a senior-led operation of guys in our offense specifically who have played a ton of football here at Memphis. To me, I don’t care if you played a ton of football at South Carolina or Florida State or wherever - until you are playing a ton of football with your teammates here at Memphis, that’s where it counts.”