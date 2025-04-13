Memphis QB Harris Boyd Enters Transfer Portal
Memphis quarterback Harris Boyd entered the transfer portal this week, announcing his decision on X.
After an 11-2 campaign in 2024 and the departure of starter Seth Henigan for the NFL, the Tigers are likely to start either Nevada transfer Brendan Lewis or true freshman AJ Hill as the two battle for the job.
Boyd was entering his redshirt sophomore season with the Tigers. He used his redshirt in 2023, staying off the field as Memphis went 10-3. In 2024, Boyd appeared in three games in relief of Seth Henigan, completing one pass for 14 yards. He also had a four-yard rushing touchdown in the Tigers' 53-18 win over UAB.
The Memphis roster listed Boyd at 6'2" and 195 pounds. The Rowlett, Texas native was originally a two-star prospect who chose Memphis over scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Houston Christian, and Indiana.