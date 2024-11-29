Memphis Tigers Upset #17 Tulane 34-24 in New Orleans To Cap Regular Season
In the only FBS game of Thanksgiving day, the Memphis Tigers pulled off an emphatic road victory in New Orleans. Ryan Silverfield's squad will move to 10-2 after a 34-24 win over a Tulane group ranked as the #17 team in the country by the College Football Playoff Committee.
The victory also gives Memphis their second consecutive season with ten wins or more. Here's what else stood out from the Tigers' big night.
Henigan's Record-Breaking Performance
Seth Henigan became the AAC's career leader in passing yardage on Thursday night, now up to 13,972 over the course of four seasons at Memphis. In his latest performance, Henigan completed 22 passes on 29 attempts for 218 yards and two touchdowns.
Big Day For Desrosiers
Entering Thursday's contest, Memphis junior running back Greg Desrosiers had just three touchdowns this season. He matched that total in this game, catching two touchdown passes and rushing for one.
In total, the Memphis rushing attack was near unstoppable, accounting for 236 yards. 177 of that came from South Carolina transfer Mario Anderson Jr. That helped the Tigers win the time of possession battle 39:40 to 20:20.
The AAC Championship Game
With the loss, Tulane are unable to clinch hosting duties for the American Athletic Conference championship game. Tulane and Army both previously clinched their spots in the title bout.
Tulane are also likely out of contention for the College Football Playoff as well, now down to three losses on the year.
If Army beat UTSA on Saturday, the Black Knights will be the hosts on Friday, December 6. If Army loses that game, then the hosts would be determined by an average of computer metrics following the end of Saturday's AAC games.
