Navy Football: Mids Snap Losing Streak With Road Win At South Florida
After losing their two previous contests, the Navy Midshipmen bounced back on Saturday with a 28-7 win over the South Florida Bulls. Navy improve to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in AAC play with the victory.
Navy's Bounce Back Day On The Ground
The win was a massive offensive improvement from Navy's previous outing, a loss to Rice that produced only 267 yards. This week, the Midshipmen tallied 379 yards with 321 coming on the ground, their highest rushing total since the October 5 Air Force win.
Eli Heidenreich led the way in the rushing game, totaling 84 yards and a touchdown on only six carries. Daba Fofana also carried 15 times for 75 yards and Blake Horvath rushed 19 times for 56 yards and a touchdown. Defensive lineman Landon Robinson even had a 34-yard carry that had the Navy sideline incredibly excited for their teammate.
Navy won the time of possession battle 38:32 to 21:28.
USF's Saturday Struggles
Playing with junior backup quarterback Bryce Archie, USF struggled to move the ball, turning it over three times. Byrum Brown did not play due to a foot injury. Archie completed 26 passes on 43 attempts for 282 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
With their only points of the day coming with 1:06 left in the game, the Bulls barely avoided their first shutout loss since 2021.
What's Next?
Navy return to Annapolis next week, hosting Tulane on Senior Day, November 16 at noon ET. The win marks Navy's first 7-2 start since the 2019 season that saw the Mids finish 11-2, claiming the CIC trophy and a win in the Liberty Bowl.
South Florida drop to 4-5 on the season and now await a trip to Charlotte next Saturday.
