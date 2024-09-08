Navy QB Blake Horvath Goes For 4 Touchdowns in 38-11 Rout of Temple
The Navy Midshipmen are off to a 2-0 start for the 2024 season and are 1-0 in conference play. It's the first time since 2019 that Navy have started the season 2-0.
Navy had little trouble dispatching the Temple Owls 38-11 on Saturday. Quarterback Blake Horvath was responsible for four total touchdowns in the victory.
The Hilliard, Ohio native finished the day with 15 carries for 128 yards with three rushing touchdowns. Horvath also completed five passes on nine attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown through the air.
It was a career-best performance for the junior in every statistical category, now in his first season as the starter for the Midshipmen.
Horvath also becomes the first Navy player with 100 yards passing and 100 yards rushing in the same game, and the first Navy player with three rushing touchdowns in a game since 2022. The Navy offense accounted for over 400 total yards for the second consecutive week.
"I think that's a great job and it's more of a testament to our offensive line and the playmaking by our skill guys," Horvath said postgame.
Now, the Midshipmen will have two weeks to prepare for a home date with the Memphis Tigers, who are also coming off of a 2-0 start. That contest is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.