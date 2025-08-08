Navy QB Blake Horvath Headlines G5 Names on Davey O'Brien Award Preseason Watch List
On Thursday, the Davey O'Brien Foundation unveiled the 2025 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award Preseason Watch List, featuring 36 of the nation's top quarterbacks. Nine of the representatives on that list came from the Group of Five. That group includes two from the Sun Belt Conference, two from the Mountain West Conference, two from the Mid-American Conference, two from the American Athletic Conference, and one from Conference USA.
American Conference
Navy's Blake Horvath enters the season with higher individual expectations than arguably any other quarterback in the G5. The Ohio native finished the 2024 season with 1,246 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on 175 carries and completed 80 of his 139 pass attempts for 1,353 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. His 1,353 passing yards are the 10th most in a season in school history and the most since 2016. He was the first Navy player to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season since 2019.
UTSA'S Owen McCown, the AAC's other representative on the watch list, started all 13 games for the Roadrunners last year and completed 294 of 467 passes for 3,424 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 340 yards and three TDs to tally 3,764 yards of total offense. He is also the son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown.
Conference USA
The lone representative from CUSA, Jenkins enters 2025 as the league's Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Jenkins has been the starting quarterback for FIU for the past two seasons, throwing for over 2400 yards in both of those campaigns. Jenkins threw 22 touchdowns last season to just eight interceptions, completing his 62% of his passes.
Mid-American Conference
Toledo's Tucker Gleason threw for 2,808 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2024, also tacking on 364 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Toledo went for 8-5 last season, beating Pittsburgh in a six-overtime win in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.
Parker Navarro took over the starting job at Ohio last season, leading the Bobcats to the MAC league title. Along the way, the graduate student tallied 2423 passing yards with a 66% completion percentage and 13 passing touchdowns. He was also highly effective in the ground game, rushing for 1054 ayrds and 18 touchdowns.
Mountain West Conference
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi enters his third season as Colorado State's starting quarterback. Last season, he threw for 2,796 yards, throwing for 300-or-more yards in each of CSU's final three games. He also threw 14 touchdown passes with nine interceptions. He also ran for four rushing touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass.
Maddux Madsen led the Boise State Broncos to a spot in the College Football Playoff last season as a redshirt junior. He completed 247-of-396 passes for a conference-high 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns last year in the process. Madsen also ran for 221 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Sun Belt Conference
From James Madison, Alonza Barnett III enters his junior season at JMU after a breakout 2024 campaign. Barnett completed 213-of-355 pass attempts (60%) for 2,598 passing yards and 26 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 2024, along with 135 carries for 442 rushing yards and a team-best seven rushing touchdowns. The Dukes will have a crowded quarterback room that will also include former Holy Cross star and UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka.
Braylon Braxton enters his first season at Southern Miss as a redshirt senior after following head coach Charles Huff from Marshall. Braxton also had a previous stop at Tulsa. In 2024 with the Thundering Herd, Braxton was the Sun Belt Conference Newcomer of the Year, averaging 147.6 yards per game through the air while averaging 55.5 rushing yards per game, all on the way to the 2024 Sun Belt Conference Championship.
The list of semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Wednesday, Nov. 12. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 25). The 2025 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 11, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.