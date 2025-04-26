NFL Draft: Chicago Bears Select UTSA Cornerback Zah Frazier in Round 5
The Chicago Bears have selected UTSA cornerback Zah Frazier in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Frazier was the 169th overall pick of this year's event.
In three seasons with the Roadrunners, Frazier posted 34 total tackles (29 solo/five assisted), one tackle for loss and six interceptions. All six interceptions came in the 2024 season, leading the American Athletic Conference.
Frazier was named to third-team All-America selection by Phil Steele, honorable mention All-American by CBS Sports, first-team All-American Athletic Conference and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas College First Team honoree.
Prior to his time with UTSA, Frazier was at the JUCO level with the Coffeyville Red Ravens. He posted 31 total tackles (26 solo/five assisted) and one tackle for loss. He went on to be named a JUCO All-American and a first-team all-conference cornerback.
Frazier received an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl and participated in the 2025 NFL Draft combine where he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash and a 1.51 10-yard split.
He becomes just the fifth UTSA player ever to be selected in the NFL Draft and the first since 2022.