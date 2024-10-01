NFL Draft: East Carolina's Shavon Revel Projected To Minnesota Vikings in First Round
Will East Carolina Pirates cornerback Shavon Revel soon be trading in one shade of purple for another?
On SI NFL Draft writer Cory Kinnan recently projected Revel as a first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and a particularly good fit for the Minnesota Vikings.
"Currently starting two veterans in Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin, the Vikings need to add youth to their cornerback room," Kinnan noted of the Vikings.
The senior cornerback who measures 6'3" and 193 pounds Revel tore his ACL early in the 2024 season and will miss the remainder of it. The injury happened after he picked off two passes, returning one for a touchdown. He has three total interceptions and 70 total tackles in his time at ECU after transferring from the junior college level.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
