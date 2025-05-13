Northwestern QB Mike Wright Transferring To East Carolina
East Carolina will add another Big Ten transfer to their quarterback room for the 2025 season.
Per On3, Northwestern quarterback Mike Wright has committed to the Pirates after a year in Evanston. He previously had stops at Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
This upcoming campaign will be Wright's sixth at the college level. The Atlanta native spent his first three seasons at Vanderbilt, where he started 11 games and appeared in 26. The dual-threat threw for over 2000 yards while rushing for 905 yards. He finished his time as a Commodore with 21 touchdown passes, 11 interceptions, and 11 rushing touchdowns.
He moved to Mississippi State for a season in 2023, where he played in all 12 games with three starts. He rushed 71 times for 324 yards with three touchdowns. He also threw for 453 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Wright also competed as a member of Mississippi State's indoor track team that year, clocking a 22.36 in the 200m.
Wright's 2024 season at Northwestern saw him appear in three games with two starts. He completed 38 passes on 66 attempts for 354 yards with one interception. He also rushed 18 times for 84 yards and a touchdown. The Wildcats roster listed him at 6'4" and 195 pounds.
At ECU, Wright joins Michigan State transfer quarterback Katin Houser, who threw for 2006 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in nine games for the Pirates last season.
ECU open the 2025 season on Thursday, August 28 at North Carolina State. The Pirates enter their first full season under the direction of head coach Blake Harrell. Harrell took over the job seven games into the 2024 season, winning five the team's final six games, including a win over NC State in the Military Bowl.