RECRUITING: Memphis Football Ranked As Top 2025 Signing Class in G5 By ESPN
In 2024, Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield led his team to their best record yet under his guidance at 11-2. Silverfield's staff seem to have set up the program for success in the next few years with one of the strongest 2025 recruiting classes in the nation.
Following this week's February edition of National Signing Day, ESPN released their list of the top 75 signing classes in the FBS. With 23 signees from the high school and junior college ranks (not to mention 20 transfers), the Tigers had the top signing class from the Group of Five and the #47 class in the nation.
A major reason for Memphis' high ranking was their quarterback: four-star prospect and ESPN 300 athlete Antwann Hill Jr.
Of Hill, ESPN's Craig Haubert said "he has all the natural tools to be a successful college quarterback, with a big frame and good arm strength and has promising upside with continued mechanical refinement."
Hill threw 44 touchdown passes in his final high school season.
The Tigers brought in several other highly touted recruits, like fellow ESPN 300 member and four-star receiver Rahim Hutchins Jr. Hutchins Jr. caught 40 catches for 791 yards and seven touchdowns over the last two seasons at Houston's Shadow Creek High School. Xavier Johnson is another new Memphis receiver who received a four-star rating (247Sports) after 1,349 yards and 15 touchdowns
Haubert also noted defensive tackle JaQuentin Madison as "an underrated pick-up at DT as he plays with good pad level, can battle double teams and is an active presence on film."
Madison made 4.5 more sacks, 54 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and a pass deflection last season at Alpharetta High School in Georgia.
The Tigers' class was one of three AAC squads included in the group, along with South Florida (#66) and Tulane (#74).
