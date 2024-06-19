RECRUITING: P4 Target Lineman Chooses South Florida
Another recruiting win for the South Florida Bulls occurred on Wednesday when the program picked up a commitment from a versatile lineman with major interest from power conference programs.
Colin Bellomy, a 6'6" 268-pound 2025 prospect from Kennesaw, Georgia, announced his commitment to the Bulls on X.
Bellomy has a three-star rating from Rivals as a defensive end. He has played both sides of the ball in high school as a tight end, as well as on the defensive line.
From the Power Conference ranks, Bellomy had scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas, SMU, and Virginia Tech. He also had reported offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, and Wofford.
Per 247Sports, USF now have 12 commits in the 2025 class. 247Sports also currently credits the Bulls as the #2 recruiting class in the Group of Five, below Toledo, and the #65 class overall.
USF football are entering their second season under head coach Alex Golesh. Golesh led the Bulls to one of the biggest turnarounds in college football last season, winning seven games after winning four games in the previous three seasons combined.
South Florida begin their 2024 season on August 31 when they host Bethune-Cookman. UAB comes to town on October 19th