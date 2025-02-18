REPORT: East Carolina Football Extends Offensive Coordinator John David Baker
Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the East Carolina Pirates have agreed to a contract extension with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach John David Baker.
Per 247Sports' Stephen Igoe, Baker's extension will pay him a base salary of $475,000 through the 2026 season.
ECU averaged 32 points per game in 2024 as well as 436.4 yards of offense.
2024 was Baker's first season with the Pirates after signing a two-year contract in December of 2023. He joined ECU after three seasons at Ole Miss where he spent time as the co-offensive coordinator, tight ends coach, and passing game coordinator. His resume also includes stops as an assistant at USC, North Texas, and Abilene Christian.
After a 3-4 start to the 2024 season, the Pirates fired head coach Mike Houston, eventually replacing him with defensive coordinator Blake Harrell. The Pirates finished the year 8-5, ending the season with a dramatic win over NC State in the Military Bowl. They are currently scheduled to start the 2025 season with a rematch against NC State in Raleigh on Thursday, August 28.
