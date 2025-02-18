G5 Football Daily

REPORT: East Carolina Football Extends Offensive Coordinator John David Baker

Joe Londergan

Oct 10, 2015; Provo, UT, USA; The East Carolina Pirates mascot looks on in the first half as the Pirates take on the Brigham Young Cougars at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2015; Provo, UT, USA; The East Carolina Pirates mascot looks on in the first half as the Pirates take on the Brigham Young Cougars at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, the East Carolina Pirates have agreed to a contract extension with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach John David Baker.

Per 247Sports' Stephen Igoe, Baker's extension will pay him a base salary of $475,000 through the 2026 season.

ECU averaged 32 points per game in 2024 as well as 436.4 yards of offense.

2024 was Baker's first season with the Pirates after signing a two-year contract in December of 2023. He joined ECU after three seasons at Ole Miss where he spent time as the co-offensive coordinator, tight ends coach, and passing game coordinator. His resume also includes stops as an assistant at USC, North Texas, and Abilene Christian.

After a 3-4 start to the 2024 season, the Pirates fired head coach Mike Houston, eventually replacing him with defensive coordinator Blake Harrell. The Pirates finished the year 8-5, ending the season with a dramatic win over NC State in the Military Bowl. They are currently scheduled to start the 2025 season with a rematch against NC State in Raleigh on Thursday, August 28.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

National Outlet Says Boise State-Notre Dame Will Define Broncos' Football Season

Georgia State & Kennesaw State Football Announce Home-&-Home Series For 2026, 2028

NFL Draft: Ashton Jeanty, Seth Henigan, Mike Green Headline G5 Combine Invites

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/AAC