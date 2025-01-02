Rice Owls Get Two Pro Bowlers For First Time in Over 60 Years
Two former Rice Owls were named to the 2025 Pro Bowl Roster on Thursday, marking the first time in over six decades that the Owls will have two players in the NFL's All-Star game.
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell will represent his team and the AFC for the second time after also making the cut in 2017. Boswell leads the NFL in scoring with 153 points heading into the final week of the league's regular season.
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox, also heading to his second Pro Bow (2021), currently has the highest gross punting average in NFL history at 48.8 yards after 276 career punts. This season, Fox has the highest net punting average (46.3) in the league and the second highest gross punting average (51.0)
Per Rice University, this will mark the first time Rice has sent two players to the NFL's Pro Bowl since 1961 (J.D. Smith and Buddy Dial).
The 2025 Pro Bowl festivities include the Thursday Skills Showdown on Thursday, January 30 and culminate in the flag football game on Sunday, February 2 at 3 PM ET on ESPN.
