TAKEAWAYS: Tulane Dominates UAB With Highest Scoring Total In 2024
A 20-point first quarter for the Tulane Green Wave was just about all they needed as they cruised to a win against head coach Trent Dilfer and the UAB Blazers. Tulane would win by a final score of 71-20. The result marks the highest margin of victory in a conference game for Tulane since 1939.
It would mark the third time this season that Tulane scored over 40 points in a game and the second time Jon Sumrall's team has scored over 50 points.
Big First Quarter For Tulane
The first quarter for the Green Wave was as good as it could get. Ty Thompson ran it in from three yards away to get Tulane on the board. After UAB countered with a field goal, Rayshawn Pleasant returned the kick-off for a 100-yard touchdown. Makhi Hughes soon added a one-yard touchdown. The Tulane 20-point first quarter would mark the most they've scored to begin a game this season.
Another 100-yard game for Makhi Hughes
Tulane running back Makhi Hughes wasted no time getting points on the board for his team. After a big first quarter where he scored one of three touchdowns, he ran for a 51-yard touchdown in the second quarter giving the Green Wave a 27-6 lead.
Hughes ended the game rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns, marking the tenth 100-rushing-yard game of his career and his third of the 2024 season. Hughes and Army quarterback Bryson Daily have been neck-and-neck for the American Athletic Conference rushing yards leader through this early part of the season.
Kitna Struggles In Start For UAB
A few hours prior to kick-off, On3's Pete Nakos reported that UAB starting quarterback Jacob Zeno would be out due to an injury he suffered against Navy to his non-throwing shoulder. Florida transfer Jalen Kitna started in his place.
In his first start for UAB, Kitna struggled, completing 20 passes for 239 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, one being taken back for a pick-six. He was also sacked three times in the game. In the fourth quarter of action, Kitna did connect with Amare Thomas for a 73-yard touchdown which made it a 57-13 game.
UAB Defensive Struggles
For the first time since 2021 when UAB surrendered 56 points to No.2 Georgia, the Blazers allowed over 50 points in the game.
UAB allowed 497 total yards of offense with 317 coming from the ground. UAB struggles to stop Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah who completed 12 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Tulane tight end injured
One of the big pieces in the Tulane offense this season has been tight end Alex Bauman. With 2:10 left in the first half of action, Bauman went down with a leg injury where he had to get taken off the field in a cart. He did not return to the game. The exact extent of his injury was not immediately clear.
What's Next?
With the win, Tulane improves to 4-2 on the season with a 2-0 conference record. The Green Wave will welcome Rice on Saturday, October 19. As for UAB, they drop to 1-4 on the season with an 0-2 conference record. UAB will travel to West Point, New York to take on Army.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Army Football: Undefeated Black Knights Roll Over Tulsa 49-7
Navy Football: Mids Roll To 5-0, Take CIC Lead Over Air Force
#23/25 UNLV Falls To Syracuse in First Overtime Game Since 2021