TRANSFER PORTAL: Former East Carolina Starting QB Signs With Michigan Wolverines
Quarterback Jake Garcia signed with his fourth college team on Monday, joining the Michigan Wolverines ahead of the 2025 football season.
Garcia spent the 2024 season with the East Carolina Pirates after unsuccessful stints at Miami and Missouri. At ECU, Garcia appeared in six games, completing 109 of 181 pass attempts for 1426 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He entered the season as the Pirates' starter, but later lost the job to Michigan State transfer Katin Houser.
ECU finished the 2024 season with a record of 8-5, defeating the NC State Wolfpack in the Military Bowl. Blake Harrell took over as head coach following Mike Houston's firing seven games into the season.
For his college career, Garcia has thrown for 2,376 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions
Prior to beginning his college career, Garcia was a four-star recruit and the No. 16 quarterback (247Sports) in the class of 2021.
At Michigan, Garcia is expected to be one of the backups to top 2025 overall recruit Bryce Underwood. Fresno State transfer quarterback Mikey Keene is also on the roster, alongside several other talented underclassmen. The Wolverines open the season on August 30 against the New Mexico Lobos.