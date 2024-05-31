TRANSFER PORTAL: Former NC State, South Carolina EDGE Terrell Dawkins Commits To North Texas
Preparing for their second season in the American Athletic Conference, the North Texas picked up a late commitment to bolster their defensive line group.
6'4" 249-pound Terrell Dawkins announced his commitment to North Texas on X Thursday after spending the last two seasons in the SEC with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
2024 will mark Dawkins' sixth season of college football. He spent 2019, 2020, and 2021 at NC State and then transferred to Columbia for 2022 and 2023. Over the course of the previous five seasons, he has appeared in 35 games with six starts. His most productive season came in 2020 when he totaled 36 tackles with nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Following that 2020 season, Dawkins struggled to return to form, dealing with the effects of multiple lower body injuries. The North Carolina native's career tackle total is 45.
North Texas are slated to being the 2024 campaign at South Alabama on August 31 after a 5-7 record last season.