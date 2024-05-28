TRANSFER PORTAL: Michigan State TE Jack Nickel Commits To UAB For 2024
UAB football picked up a late transfer portal commitment on Tuesday as they continue preparations for the 2024 season. Michigan State tight end Jack Nickel announced his commitment to the Blazers after two seasons in in East Lansing.
RELATED: Hawaii Football Hosting 6 Notable Local Recruits This Week
Nickel, who measures in at 6'4" and 245 pounds, was originally a four-star prospect (ESPN) coming out of Georgia's Milton High School in 2022. He took a redshirt at Michigan State in 2022. In 2023, Nickel appeared in ten games for the Spartans, primarily on special teams. He did not register any offensive stats at Michigan State, but was an Academic All-Big Ten selection in 2023.
Check out some of Milton's high school highlights below.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: James Madison Secures Commitment From Jobi Malary of Portland State
UAB are preparing for their second season under head coach Trent Dilfer. The Blazers were 4-8 last season in their first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference. In Conference USA, UAB had six consecutive winning seasons under Bill Clark and Bryant Vincent from 2017 to 2022.
The Blazers begin the 2024 campaign on August 29 when they host Alcorn State.