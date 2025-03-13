G5 Football Daily

TRANSFER PORTAL: Rice Defensive Back Jonathan Jean On The Move

Joe Londergan

Oct 28, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Yulkeith Brown (5) is tackled by Rice Owls cornerback Jonathan Jean (22) in the first half at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Per 247Sports, Rice defensive back Jonathan Jean has entered the transfer portal. The 5'10" Florida native will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Jean joined Rice as a two-star recruit (247Sports) out of high school in the class of 2021. He chose the Owls over scholarship offers from Tennessee State and Robert Morris University.

After not seeing the field in 2021, Jean appeared in 28 games over the next three seasons for Rice. He totaled 56 tackles with five for a loss and one sack. He also defended five passes with a forced fumble.

Jean's most productive season came in 2023 when he made 41 tackles, making nine starts at safety for the Owls. He had three tackles for loss and three passes defended that year. Following that 2023 season, Jean was awarded the program's "Bloody Joe" Davis Award, given to a member of the team who displays competitive spirit in the face of injury. He played six games of that season with a cast on his left hand following a surgical procedure.

In 2024, Rice finished te season 4-8, opting to fire head coach Mike Bloomgren prior to the end of the year. Rice later replaced Bloomgren with former Davidson Wildcats head coach Scott Abell.

Joe Londergan
