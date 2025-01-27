TRANSFER PORTAL: Tennessee WR Nate Spillman Commits To Charlotte
Per 247Sports, the Charlotte 49ers have landed a commitment from 6'2" wide receiver Nate Spillman. Spillman spent the first two years of his college career in the SEC with the Tennessee Volunteers.
A three-star prospect in the class of 2023, Spillman originally picked Tennessee over offers from Marshall, Arkansas State, UAB, and Western Kentucky. The Sierra Leone native was a member of a state championship team at Nashville's Lipscomb Academy under current head coach Trent Dilfer.
Spillman did not appear in a game in 2023 for the Vols, using his redshirt. In 2024, he appeared in four games, but did not register any statistics. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
The receiver joins a Charlotte program entering its first season under the direction of former Ohio head coach Tim Albin. Spillman is one of 15 incoming transfers currently committed to the 49ers for 2025.
