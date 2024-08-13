Tulane and Boise State Receive Votes in Preseason FWAA Super 16 Poll
The Football Writers Association of America released the results of their preseason poll on Monday, featuring the top-16 teams in the nation. While no teams from the Group of Five cracked that group of 16, two did receive votes in the poll. The Tulane Green Wave received two votes while the Boise State Broncos received one. At #16 was Oklahoma with 117 votes.
Tulane finished the 2023 season with a record of 11-2 and a loss in the Military Bowl. They fell in the AAC championship game to the ACC-bound SMU Mustangs. Head coach Willie Fritz left for the open job at Houston this offseason, but the Green Wave were able to replace him with Jon Sumrall, who is fresh off back-to-backn Sun Belt titles at Troy. Tulane begin their campaign on Thursday, August 29 when they host FCS Southeastern Louisiana.
Boise State are coming off of the 2023 Mountain West title and an 8-6 campaign. Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson replaced Andy Avalos as head coach in the middle of the season and was later promoted to the permanent role. The Broncos open the season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.