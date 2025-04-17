Tulane Cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant Enters Transfer Portal
Tulane cornerback and All-American kick returner Rayshawn Pleasant entered the transfer portal on Wednesday with two years of eligibility remaining. He spent two seasons with the Green Wave.
Last season, Pleasant posted 35 total tackles (27 solo/eight assisted), one tackle for loss, one interception and three passes deflected.
In 2024, Pleasant was key in the Green Wave's special teams success, returning 13 kicks for 449 yards and taking two for touchdowns, earning All-America nods from multiple outlets.
Coming out of high school, the West Monroe, Louisiana native was rated a three-star recruit per 247Sports and held four offers, all from Group of Five schools. The other schools that offered Pleasant a scholarship included Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, and Memphis.
The Green Wave pass defense ranked second in the American Athletic Conference, allowing 177.7 passing yards per game. They finished with a 9-5 record, losing to the Florida Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl.