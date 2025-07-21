G5 Football Daily

Tulane Quarterback Ty Thompson Highlights AAC Nominations For AFCA Good Works Team

Joe Londergan

Dec 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Ty Thompson (7) runs with the ball as Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) tackles during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Ty Thompson (7) runs with the ball as Florida Gators defensive back Jordan Castell (14) tackles during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
12 players from the American Athletic Conference have been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® ahead of the 2025 college football season. The AAC totaled more names on the list that either of the other four G5 conferences.

197 names, more than any season in history, from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron" were included on this year's list. In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.

Denver Warren - UAB - Defensive Line - Redshirt Senior

Marlon Gunn Jr. - East Carolina - Running Back - Senior

Caden Valtkamp - Florida Atlantic - Quarterback - Redshirt Junior

Donovan Mathena - Memphis - Linebacker - Redshirt Junior

Braden Mullen - Charlotte - Defensive End - Redshirt Senior

Landon Sides - North Texas - Wide Receiver - Junior

Christian Helms - South Florida - Wide Receiver - Graduate Student

Plae Wyatt - Rice - Safety - Redshirt Senior

Camron Cooper - UTSA - Linebacker - Redshirt Junior

Stephen Kittleman - Tulsa - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior

Willy Love - Temple - Safety - Sophomore

Ty Thompson - Tulane - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior

