Tulane Quarterback Ty Thompson Highlights AAC Nominations For AFCA Good Works Team
12 players from the American Athletic Conference have been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® ahead of the 2025 college football season. The AAC totaled more names on the list that either of the other four G5 conferences.
197 names, more than any season in history, from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron" were included on this year's list. In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.
Denver Warren - UAB - Defensive Line - Redshirt Senior
Marlon Gunn Jr. - East Carolina - Running Back - Senior
Caden Valtkamp - Florida Atlantic - Quarterback - Redshirt Junior
Donovan Mathena - Memphis - Linebacker - Redshirt Junior
Braden Mullen - Charlotte - Defensive End - Redshirt Senior
Landon Sides - North Texas - Wide Receiver - Junior
Christian Helms - South Florida - Wide Receiver - Graduate Student
Plae Wyatt - Rice - Safety - Redshirt Senior
Camron Cooper - UTSA - Linebacker - Redshirt Junior
Stephen Kittleman - Tulsa - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior
Willy Love - Temple - Safety - Sophomore
Ty Thompson - Tulane - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior
