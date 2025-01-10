G5 Football Daily

Two G5 Coaches Named Finalists For 2024 Bear Bryant Coach of the Year

Joe Londergan

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Eight FBS coaches were named as finalists this week for the Paul “Bear” Bryant College Football Coach of the Year Award. Among that group were two representatives from the Group of Five: Boise State's Spencer Danielson and Army's Jeff Monken.

2024 Bear Bryant Award Finalists

Shane Beamer, South Carolina
Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Spencer Danielson, Boise State
Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
Rhett Lashlee, SMU
Jeff Monken, Army West Point
Steve Sarkisian, Texas

2024 marked Danielson's first full season as the Broncos' head coach after assuming the interim role during the 2023 season and later being promoted to the full-time job. This season, Danielson led #3 Boise State to their second consecutive Mountain West Conference title, a 12-2 overall record, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Boise State's season ended in the Fiesta Bowl with a loss to Penn State.

The 2024 season was also very kind to the Army Black Knights, Jeff Monken's 11th season at the helm. Army also went 12-2 this past season, setting a new program record for wins. Army won the American Athletic Conference in their first season as a member, ending their campaign with a win over Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and a final ranking of #22 from the College Football Playoff committee.

Both coaches also won their respective conferences' Coach of the Year Awards. Both coaches also coaches players who received votes for the Heisman trophy. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty finished second with 2,017 points and Army quarterback Bryson Daily finished sixth with 69 points.

The winner of the 2024 Paul “Bear” Bryant College Football Coach of the Year Award Wednesday, January 22, 2025 in a ceremony televised on CBS Sports Network.

