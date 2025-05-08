UAB Football Legend DeWayne McBride Signed By CFL's Edmonton Elks
Former UAB running back DeWayne McBride will get another crack at professional football in central Alberta.
The 23-year-old McBride was signed by the Canadian Football League's Edmonton Elks this week.
Previously, McBride was a seventh-round selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent the 2023 and 2024 preseasons with the Vikings, appearing six postseason games. He carried 40 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He did not appear in a regular season game before he was released in August of 2024.
In January, McBride signed with the Memphis Showboats of the United Football League, but was released in March.
During his college days, McBride was a part of UAB's 2020 Conference USA championship team, rushing for 439 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman that year.
In 2021, he earned a second-team All-CUSA nod rushing for 1,371 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 6.72 yards per carry that season, the fifth-highest average in the nation.
McBride had his strongest season as a junior in 2022, where he proved to be one of the nation's top running backs. He was second in the nation in rushing yardage that season with 1713 yards on the ground. The Ocala, Florida product also rushed for 19 touchdowns, also second in the nation. He was the CUSA Offensive Player of the year in 2022 and earned All-America recognition from multiple outlets.
In the process, McBride broke UAB single-season records for rushing yards (1,713), rushing yards per game (155.7), rushing touchdowns (19), rushes of 20+ yards (23), yards per carry (7.35), 100-yard games (10), 200-yard games (3), and total points (114).
CFL training camps are expected to open next week.