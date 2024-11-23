UTSA Extend Jeff Traylor's Bowl Eligibility Streak With Friday Win Over Temple
In a Friday night AAC battle, UTSA overpowered the Temple Owls, winning in the Alamodome by a final score of 51-27.
The win moves the Roadrunners to 6-5 overall, making them bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season. UTSA have reached bowl eligibility in every season of Jeff Traylor's time as head coach.
Playing in their first game under interim head coach Everett Withers after firing Stan Drayton, the Owls made it interesting at different points, but were outmatched in the second half. With 5:30 remaining in the third quarter, Temple were only down 31-24. However, the Roadrunners took over at that point on both sides of the ball.
Roadrunners senior running back Robert Henry had a career night, carrying 16 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Owen McCown also had a strong performance, completing 20 passes on 27 attempts for 220 yards and a touchdown. McCown also had two interceptions, but one was a bit of a freak accident, the ball bouncing high into the air off of his intended receiver and falling into the hands of the defense. McCown also rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown.
In total, the Roadrunners' offense accounted for 529 yards, marking the fourth time this season they have totaled more than 500 yards of offense.
The UTSA defense set a new school record with 16 tackles for loss, including six sacks in the game. Both defenses managed three takeaways each. Neither offense converted a fourth down in the game. Temple was 0-3 in that category while UTSA was 0-1.
For the Owls, receiver Dante Wright caught five passes for 128 yards and a season high of two touchdown receptions.
UTSA will close out the season next Saturday, November 30, at West Point against an Army team that is 9-0 and ranked #19 in the nation heading into Week 13.
Temple will fall to 3-8 on the season as they prepare to close out the campaign at home against North Texas on November 30.
