Veteran RB Rashad Amos Back in Transfer Portal After Brief Memphis Stint
Veteran running back Rashad Amos has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, as first reported by 247 Sports’ Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz.
The six-foot-two-inch, 224-pound back began his career with South Carolina where he played sparingly on offense, before transferring to Miami (Ohio) last season where he rushed for 1,075 yards and 10 touchdowns on 210 carries for the Redhawks.
Amos, a suburban Atlanta native was a three-star recruit coming out of Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, GA and signed with the Gamecocks in 2020. After spending three seasons in Columbia where Amos only had a combined 21 carries for 106 yards, he had a breakout season in 2023 – where he was an all-Mid-American Conference performer and helped Chuck Martin’s club to an 11-win season.
After his stint with the Redhawks, Amos entered the portal and initially was committed to Mississippi State, before flipping to Ole Miss.
With the Rebels, Amos was a little-used reserve, rushing for 75 yards on nine carries in six games. Amos transferred to Memphis in January, but following spring practice, he’s now in search of his next program.
During his 2023 campaign with Miami (Ohio), Amos averaged 3.71 yards after contact, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked 18th nationally among backs with at least 150 attempts. He also showed the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield in limited opportunities, catching all six passes that came his way in the Redhawks’ offense.