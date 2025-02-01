WATCH: Memphis QB Seth Henigan Completes Game-Winning Touchdown At Senior Bowl
The 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl had an incredible ending on Saturday as the American team turned in a winning performance to grab the 22-19 victory over the National team.
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan took over under center for the American team, trailing by three points with 2:32 remaining. Henigan then led a 12-play, 85-yard drive for the dramatic winning score.
On fourth-and-goal fromt the two-yard line, Henigan took the snap and rolled to his right, faking a pitch to running back Jarquez Hunter. Under duress, Henigan dumped the ball to TCU's Jack Bech, who made the catch in traffic and fell backwards into the end zone.
The day capped a remarkable performance for Jack Bech, who caught six passes for 68 yards and a score. The performance carried extra weight for Bech, who was playing in memory of his brother Tiger, a former Princeton wide receiver who lost his life in the terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.
Henigan finished the game as the contest's leading passer with 12 completions on 14 attempts for 132 yards and a touchdown.
"It's just been a great opportunity to be out here at the Reese's Senior Bowl. I got my opportunity in the fourth quarter. Started slow and botched the snap, but next two drives scored touchdowns, so I'm just trying to capitalize on my opportunity. Shoutout to the coaching staff who did a great job calling plays and then my guys making plays, and we won the game, so it's super exciting," Henigan told NFL Network postgame.
Statistically the best quarterback in the history of the AAC, Henigan will now have to wait until April's NFL Draft to hear his name called and begin his professional career.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Two Defensive Stars From The G5 Named Among Senior Bowl Standouts
Pete Lembo Attributes Buffalo's 2024 Success to ‘Less is More’ Mentality
RECRUITING: Top-50 2026 Athlete Brandon Smith Commits To San Diego State