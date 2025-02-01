G5 Football Daily

WATCH: Tulane's Caleb Ransaw Grabs End Zone Interception in Senior Bowl

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (6) runs with the ball as Tulane Green Wave safety Caleb Ransaw (7) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Saturday's Reese's Senior Bowl allowed draft prospects from around college football another chance to show their skills in front of scouts and coaches from around the NFL.

Tulane safety Caleb Ransaw made the most of his chance, creating a key turnover for the American team and stopping what could have turned into a touchdown for the opposition.

On a third-and-six from the 15-yard line, Ransaw picked off a throw from Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the end zone and returned it to the 27-yard line line.

During his four college seasons (one at Tulane, three at Troy), Ransaw had just one other interception in a game situation - in 2023, during his junior season with Jon Sumrall's Trojans.

Ransaw played his final college season at Tulane in 2024, making 33 tackles with four for a loss, plus a sack and three passes defended. Prior to Tulane, the Alabama native had three productive seasons at Troy, making 81 tackles with six for a loss, an interception, a fumble recovery, and five passes defended.

Home/AAC