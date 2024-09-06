Week Two - Army @ Florida Atlantic Football: How To Watch, Preview, Date, Storylines
Army started their march through the season on the right foot last week with a dominant win over FCS Lehigh. Meanwhile, Tom Herman's Florida Atlantic Owls showed promised in a 16-10 loss at Michigan State. Both Herman and Jeff Monken have high expectations for their squads this year, which continues with the Owls hosting the AAC newcomers in Boca on Saturday.
Here's what you need to know about the Black Knights' trip to the beach.
Army Black Knights (1-0, 0-0 AAC) @ Florida Atlantic Owls (0-1, 0-0 AAC)
Date: Saturday, September 7
Time: Noon ET
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: The Varsity Network // Fox Sports 640 South Florida
Betting Line: FAU -3.5 on FanDuel
Army's First AAC Game
The Black Knights joined the American Athletic Conference this offseason. It's their first time in a conference since 2004 and just their eighth season in a conference in their 131-year history. A win for them over fellow AAC member FAU would give them their first league win in a new era for the program.
Two Quarterbacks in Different Places, Systems
Army senior quarterback Bryson Daily rushed for two scores and 78 yards last week. His strong command of Jeff Monken's offense inspires quite a bit of confidence. He has had instances of late or ill-advised pitches in the last two years, which is something the FAU defense will likely be waiting for in hopes of forcing a turnover.
Cam Fancher, who made his first FAU start last week after transferring from Marshall as a junior, also has some solid running ability. He carried 25 times last week, however a good chunk of those were improvised. He also threw 25 passes, completing 12 of them for 116 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. How will he improve in week two?
Defensive Ambush
Ironically, Army will need to be prepared for an ambush - Jackson Ambush, that is.
The FAU linebacker had ten tackles last week against Michigan State after he posted 89 last season with 6.5 tackles for loss. Against Army's triple-option attack, a big game from the 225-pound Ambush could help set the Owls up for a victory. Conversely, the Black Knights should be prepared for a strong challenge from the Albany transfer in their traditional attack.
