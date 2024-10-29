Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 10
1. Western Kentucky
2. Jacksonville State
3. Liberty
4. Sam Houston State
5. Louisiana Tech
6. Middle Tennessee State
7. NM State
8. Florida International
9. Kennesaw State
10. UTEP
What a wild week of play it was in Conference USA.
Let’s start with Brian Bohanon’s Kennesaw State team, who haven’t quit playing hard all season despite taking their lumps in their first FBS season. The Owls stun Liberty 27-24 in front of the home crowd in Suburban Atlanta.
That win moves them out of the last place spot and forces the Flames down to the number three slot. As a result, I’ll give the nod to Jax State over Sam Houston for one week as Rich Rodriguez’ team put together a decisive win over Middle Tennessee State.
Meanwhile, it’s not that Sam Houston are being penalized for a narrow win on the road over FIU – it’s a wait and see on the status of starting quarterback Hunter Watson. Without Watson in the lineup, the Bearkats offense struggled to find rhythm and weren’t able to capitalize on several scoring opportunities.
La Tech picks up a much-needed win as the Bulldogs try to keep their bowl hopes alive, narrowly beating UTEP 14-10.
