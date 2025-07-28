Conference USA: Jenkins and McIvor Named To Maxwell Award Watch List
On Monday, it was announced that FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins and Western Kentucky quarterback Maverick McIvor were within the first 80 names to be added to the Maxwell Award watch list.
The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the top player in college football since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.
Jenkins, a junior quarterback going into his third season with the program, was also recently named Conference USA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. He completed 188 passes for 2,557 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Along with being named to the Maxwell watch list, he also was named to CUSA Preseason Watch List, All-CUSA Preseason Second Team (Athlon Sports) and All-CUSA Preseason Second Team (Phil Steele).
As for McIvor, a transfer out of Abline Christian, he completed 312 passes for 3,828 passing yards and 30 touchdowns last season. He was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS offensive player of the year and nicknamed "The FCS Hesiman," and finished second in passing yards, completions and first in passing attempts in a single season.
So far with the Hilltoppers, McIvor was named as one of the five WKU players on the Conference USA watch list.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 11, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled Nov. 25. The winner of the 89th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 11. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 13, 2026, in Atlanta.