Conference USA Releases Statement Officially Welcoming Kennesaw State
With the turning of the calendar to July, a fresh academic year awaits college athletics. New conferences also await a fairly large handful of teams and some jump to FBS for the first time.
Kennesaw State will officially begin their first athletics year as a member of Conference USA this fall. While their addition has long been public, CUSA and KSU released a joint statement marking the Owls' first official day in the league.
“Today marks a pivotal moment in our conference’s evolution as Kennesaw State begins their journey in Conference USA,” Commissioner Judy MacLeod said. “We eagerly anticipate the energetic competition and mutual growth that their presence will bring to the league. The arrival of this growing university further solidifies our commitment to excellence in both academics and athletics.”
“This is a monumental day for Kennesaw State University, and we are proud to be members of Conference USA,” said KSU Director of Athletics Milton Overton. “I am grateful for the efforts of our campus community, led by President Kat Schwaig, and Conference USA to support this move. Owl Nation and the entire country will have the opportunity to see us in a new era. Incredible opportunities lie ahead for our student-athletes, staff, programs, and university to be nationally prominent as members of CUSA.”
The Owls will play their first game as an FBS team against the UTSA Roadrunners on August 31 in San Antonio. Brian Bohannon returns as head coach, a position he has held since 2013.