FIU Adds More Tight End Depth With Penn's Justin Cayenne
As the spring transfer portal season continues, The FIU Panthers have added some Ivy League talent for the 2025 season.
On Friday, 6'4" Penn tight end Justin Cayenne announced his commitment to FIU. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
In his three seasons with the Quakers, Cayenne hauled in 23 catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns. In 2024, Cayenne made an appearance in all ten games, starting four of them, most notably within the final three games of the season.
Cayenne's most notable game of the 2024 season came against Brown where he had one catch for 15 yards and a touchdown.
The tight end room will now have returner Braiden Staten alongside newcomers Dallas Payne, a transfer out of UAB and freshman Jackson Verdugo and Sean Burke. FIU has also set up a visit with Eastern Michigan transfer Max Reese, signaling they could add even more depth to the position in the coming days.