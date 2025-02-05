FIU Announces Willie Simmons' Inaugural Signing Class
MIAMI, FL - FIU announced their first signing class under head coach Willie Simmons on Wednesday. The Panthers signed 20 players, with 12 becoming official on National Signing Day. Simmons will be speaking Wednesday at the Rusty Pelican to present the class and dive deeper into each player.
Amari Isaac - Wide Receiver
Isaac was originally expected to sign in December, but with uncertainty surrounding the head coach position at the time, he decided to wait until February. Isaac's senior season of high school was his best, hauling in 72 receptions for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished his high school career with 133 receptions for 1,759 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Christian Langford - Quarterback
The only quarterback in FIU's class is 6'2" three-star Christian Langford. He is the only player in the signing class to not be from the state of Florida. He recieved offers from Liberty, Troy and UCF along with FIU.
"We are excited to have Christian here in the 305," said offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Nick Coleman. "He is a dynamic Quarterback that is a proven winner in the state of Georgia. Christian comes from a great family full of athletes. We look forward to the opportunity to coach him here at FIU."
In his final high school season, Langford completed 175 passes for 3,253 yards, 38 touchdowns and four interceptions. He finished his high school career completing 310 passes for 5,319 yards, 66 touchdowns against 19 interceptions.
Langford found himself in a stacked Georgia quarterback class that featured Colorado commit Julian Lewis, who led the state of Georgia with 3,798 passing yards. Langford finished sixth in the state in passing yards.
Jessiah McGrew - Cornerback
McGrew is listed as an athlete, but expect him to see time at cornerback. The three-star recruit received 14 offers, with three of them coming from power conference schools Colorado, Minnesota and Syracuse.
In his four high school seasons, McGrew posted 104 total tackles (71 solo/33 assisted), five tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 13 passes defended and three fumble recoveries.
Aydon Clinton - Defensive Lineman
Clinton only played five games in the 2023-24 season and posted five total tackles (two solo/three assisted), one tackle for loss and one sack. Clinton did spend two years at Lakewood High playing basketball. His only other offer was from Toledo.
Christian Barrett - Cornerback
There was plenty of interest in the 6'3" 185-pound cornerback out of Gadsen County. This past season, Barrett posted 48 total tackles (46 solo/two assisted). Barrett saw some time on offense as well, catching 18 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns. He is listed as a cornerback.
Anthony Smith - Defensive Lineman
Smith received 20 offers, with 12 of them coming from power conference programs. Standing at 6'2" and 350 pounds, Smith already saw action at Pitbull Stadium when he won a Florida state title with Chaminade-Madonna.
In his senior season, Smith posted 67 total tackles (31 solo/36 assisted), 15 tackles for loss and one sack. He finished his high school career with 126 total tackles (55 solo/71 assisted), 30.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Kani Smith - EDGE
Through four high school seasons, Smith posted 130 total tackles (85 solo/45 assisted), 33.0 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. In his senior season, he had 78 total tackles (57 solo/21 assisted), 16 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Smith, who measures 6'3" and 210 pounds only received an offer from FIU.
King Massey - EDGE
Massey, a three-year starter out of Raines, posted 173 total tackles (91 solo/82 assisted), 40.5 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. Massey's team made it to Pitbull Stadium to face off against Teddy Bridgewater's Miami Northwestern in the state championship game, but just came up short.
His best season was 2024 with 66 total tackles (35 solo/31 assisted), 23.0 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
Offensive Linemen: Nathan Tveit, Marc Michel Jr., Matias Garcia and Takaylen Muex
Tveit was a coveted prospect with a 6'3" 290-pound frame and 14 scholarship offers. Garcia, a product out of St. Thomas Aquinas stands at 6'2," 295 pounds. He had four offers. Garcia also won a state title at Pitbull Stadium.
Michel Jr. is a versatile offensive lineman that has also played on the defensive side of the ball. He measured 6'3" 275 pounds. He had 23 pancake blocks this past season and on defense, he posted 40 total tackles (38 solo/two assisted), two tackles for loss and five sacks.
Muex received plenty of interest from all levels of college football. He had 18 total offers, with four coming from power conference schools. Standing at 6'3," 340 pounds, Muex will provide plenty of help on the offensive line for the 2025 Panthers.
