FIU Football Announces Dates For Spring Practices and Games
This week, the FIU football program announced their annual spring game which will take place on Saturday, April 5 at 3:00 PM ET at Pitbull Stadium. Tickets are free and can be claimed at this link.
FIU's first spring practice under new head coach Willie Simmons will take place on Tuesday, March 4. The Panthers will hold 12 practices, two scrimmages, and the April 5 spring game.
The two scrimmages will take place on Saturday, March 22 and 29. The site for the scrimmages have not been determined, but for the last two years, FIU has held practices at Charles Hadley Park.
For all FIU fans, this will be the first opportunity to see the Panther players in gamelike action under the new staff. The newest players on the team will also be at this game participating.
FIU are scheduled to open the 2025 season in University Park against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, September 6. The first home game will be on Saturday, September 13 against Florida Atlantic.