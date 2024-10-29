FIU Football: Former Starting QB Haden Carlson Leaves Team
MIAMI, FL - Just under 24 hours away from kick-off against New Mexico State, quarterback Haden Carlson has left the Panther football program, leaving FIU with five quarterbacks on the roster.
Carlson, a redshirt junior out of Lutz, Florida was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and his only offer was from FIU. He was recruited by former Panthers' head coach Butch Davis.
The now-former Panther didn't see any action in 2020 and 2021. In 2022, Carlson made eight appearances including one start in 2022. In 2023, Carlson made three appearances, but all toward the end of the game. Carlson appeared in one game against the UTEP Miners this season after two other quarterbacks went down.
In his one career start, which came in the final game of the 2022 season, Carlson completed 29 passes for 414 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Rice Football Fires Head Coach Mike Bloomgren After 2-6 Start To 2024 Season
New Mexico State @ FIU: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
#24 Navy Doomed By 6 Turnovers in 51-14 Loss to #12 Notre Dame