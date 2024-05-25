FIU Football Hires Myers Hendrickson In Analyst Role
After two seasons as the head coach at Western Illinois, Myers Hendrickson is joining the FIU Panthers as an assistant, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. He will be the third analyst on staff along with Brandon Buchner and Luke Ebbesmeyer.
Prior to his time at Western Illinois, he led Kansas Wesleyan University to two NAIA quarterfinal appearances in his three years in the program. He went 31-5 with Kansas Wesleyan. With Western Illinois, he went 0-22 in two seasons.
Hendrickson began his coaching career as a defensive quality control coach at Auburn in 2012 before going to Holmes Community College in 2013. He then spent two seasons on Kansas Wesleyan as an assistant, then two as the offensive coordinator of Division III Coe College in Iowa. Hendrickson then spent one season at Division II Northern State (South Dakota) as OC. He rejoined Kansas Wesleyan as head coach in 2019 and WIU in 2022.
FIU begin their third season under head coach Mike MacIntyre on August 31 at Indiana.