FIU Football Homecoming Opponent Announced For 2024

Kevin Barral

Sep 16, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; FIU Golden Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; FIU Golden Panthers quarterback Keyone Jenkins (1) throws a pass against the UConn Huskies at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday, FIU announced that their homecoming game will be on Saturday, September 21st against the Monmouth Hawks. The time and television designation have yet to be released.

This will mark the Panthers' first football matchup against the Hawks. Last season, the Hawks went 4-7 in the Coastal Athletic Association (formerly known as the Colonial Athletic Association.

Last season’s homecoming game didn’t go the Panthers' way. They lost to the Liberty Flames by a final score of 38-6. The Flames went on to finsh 13-1 and win Conference USA. FIU finished 4-8 in each of the last two seasons.

This will mark FIU’s 23rd homecoming football game in program history.

The Panthers will kick off the season against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, August 31st. Like the homecoming game, a television designation and time has yet to be assigned.

