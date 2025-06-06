FIU Football: JUCO Transfer Kenton Simmons Set To Take Starting Edge Role
Kenton Simmons, a Butler Community College product, likely had the best spring of any defensive player for the FIU Panthers in the eyes of the coaching staff.
FIU head coach Willie Simmons (no relation) told G5 Football Daily this week that the edge rusher "established himself as the starter for us at that boundary defensive end spot, opposite Keegan Davis."
In his two seasons at Butler CC, Kenton Simmons posted 43 total tackles (23 solo/20 assisted), 2.4 tackles for loss and six sacks. Simmons was one of the first players to join FIU following the hiring of their new head coach.
One of the big losses through the spring portal was Eddie Walls III, who ended up transferring to join the Houston Cougars in the Big 12. Simmons will now replace Walls' production from last season.
"Nice pass rush bag, has an overall package that that I think will serve us well," Willie Simmons noted of his new addition. "We are transitioning to a new scheme...where a lot of the emphasis will be on how well we play up front and being able to get constant pressure on the quarterback and tackles for loss and create new line of scrimmages. His ability to control the C-gap, beat tackles in one-on-one pass rush situations is going to be critical for our success, but we saw him do that consistently enough this spring to feel like he's indeed one of our marquee players on defense."
Opposite of him will be Keegan Davis, who last season posted a career-high 30 total tackles (12 solo/18 assisted), four tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He finished third amongst the team in tackles for loss and second in sacks. Walls and Davis, who were the edge rushers last season, led the team in sacks.